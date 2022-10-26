Fastenal Company (FAST) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -26.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.73 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $46.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.18% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.77% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.20, the stock is 1.39% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.36% off its SMA200. FAST registered -15.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.64%.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.24%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 19519 employees, a market worth around $26.60B and $6.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.39 and Fwd P/E is 24.74. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.94% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 573.00M, and float is at 571.74M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nielsen Sarah N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $44.89 per share for a total of $22445.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Eastman Stephen L. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $43.88 per share for $43885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Nielsen Sarah N (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $47.58 for $23790.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.36% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -21.82% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -16.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.