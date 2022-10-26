Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is -26.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.37 and a high of $125.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $78.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95%.

Currently trading at $79.95, the stock is 4.06% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -17.46% off its SMA200. FIS registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.08%.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.77%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $47.81B and $14.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.06 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -36.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 166.50% this year.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 608.00M, and float is at 602.51M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norcross Gary,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Norcross Gary sold 39,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $93.20 per share for a total of $3.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Norcross Gary (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $90.89 per share for $7.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Norcross Gary (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $89.72 for $7.18 million. The insider now directly holds 846,643 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -63.85% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 9.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.