GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) – The 95.34% Upside Potential Remains

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -73.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.39 and a high of $63.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $264.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.68% off the consensus price target high of $531.84 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 92.09% higher than the price target low of $156.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.34, the stock is -23.23% and -41.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock -60.30% off its SMA200. GDS registered -80.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.06%.

The stock witnessed a -38.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.61%, and is -20.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1878 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.42% and -80.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.88M, and float is at 175.93M with Short Float at 5.92%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -53.47% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 1.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.