Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 68.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.87% off the consensus price target high of $4.55 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.72% higher than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -1.01% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. GTE registered 44.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.99%.

The stock witnessed a 15.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $649.25M and $911.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.09 and Fwd P/E is 2.49. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.63% and -40.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.40% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 368.57M, and float is at 359.72M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 133 times.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 37.53% up over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is -4.95% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 63.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.