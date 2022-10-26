H World Group Limited (HTHT) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is -27.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.84 and a high of $49.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $311.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.66% off the consensus price target high of $365.90 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 89.6% higher than the price target low of $257.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.84, the stock is -17.85% and -23.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -23.47% off its SMA200. HTHT registered -42.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.97%.

The stock witnessed a -23.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.02%, and is -15.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has around 24384 employees, a market worth around $8.51B and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.66. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.90% and -45.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.87M, and float is at 36.73M with Short Float at 22.98%.