Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -32.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.35% off the consensus price target high of $4.08 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -26.61% lower than the price target low of $2.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 4.68% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -23.01% off its SMA200. HMY registered -30.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.19%.

The stock witnessed a 37.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.75%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 38459 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $2.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.64% and -49.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 603.20% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.00M, and float is at 433.70M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -17.86% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -32.36% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -44.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.