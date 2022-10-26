IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) down -54.63% since start of the year

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -54.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.83% off the consensus price target high of $2.36 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -30.28% lower than the price target low of $1.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 23.50% and 17.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -34.58% off its SMA200. IAG registered -52.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.82%.

The stock witnessed a 43.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.39%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $623.05M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.33% and -62.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.90% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.90M, and float is at 477.98M with Short Float at 5.46%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -52.14% lower over the same period.