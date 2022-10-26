Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -36.51% Change This Year

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -36.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.40, the stock is 1.74% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock -26.57% off its SMA200. IRT registered -26.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.77%.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.40%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $443.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.83. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -42.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.16M, and float is at 220.65M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -25.79% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -23.19% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -22.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.