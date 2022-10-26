Is DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) a good stock to buy now?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is -62.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -5.22% and -18.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing -8.26% at the moment leaves the stock -37.42% off its SMA200. DOYU registered -71.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.21%.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.79%, and is -12.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.72% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $308.49M and $1.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -75.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.60% this year.

The shares outstanding are 318.27M, and float is at 317.29M with Short Float at 4.76%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -44.07% lower over the past 12 months. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is -76.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.