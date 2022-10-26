Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) a good stock to buy now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is -33.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.69 and a high of $131.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $84.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $85.70, the stock is 1.47% and -4.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -15.92% off its SMA200. EW registered -26.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.29%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.85%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $52.42B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.08 and Fwd P/E is 31.82. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -34.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 620.90M, and float is at 614.90M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chopra Daveen,the company’sCVP, Surgical Structural Heart. SEC filings show that Chopra Daveen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $84.77 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18911.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 19,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $82.84 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Wood Larry L (CVP, TAVR) disposed off 7,242 shares at an average price of $82.12 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 202,232 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -22.62% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -31.61% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -17.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.