Is Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) a good stock to buy now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -22.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $42.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.33% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.91, the stock is 5.97% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -14.97% off its SMA200. WY registered -15.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.37%.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.56%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9214 employees, a market worth around $22.10B and $10.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.42 and Fwd P/E is 21.11. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.95% and -27.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.80% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 744.54M, and float is at 738.71M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30746.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $38.43 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27246.0 shares of the WY stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -36.88% lower over the past 12 months.