Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -14.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $19.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.66% off the consensus price target high of $23.97 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.15% higher than the price target low of $17.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.38, the stock is 2.74% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.47% off its SMA200. MFC registered -19.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.70%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $30.26B and $21.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.79% and -26.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -15.52% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -1.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.