Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is -16.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is -30.34% and -32.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 8.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. MIST registered -3.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.94%.

The stock witnessed a -30.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.24%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.05% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $168.65M and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.94% and -44.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.28M, and float is at 29.65M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liebert Debra K.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Liebert Debra K. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $5.26 per share for a total of $21040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Liebert Debra K. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $5.29 per share for $52900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Pasternak Richard C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $52000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).