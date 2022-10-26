Neogen Corporation (NEOG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NEOG Stock Is Going Next

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -73.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.49 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is -4.33% and -25.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -53.71% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -71.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.14%.

The stock witnessed a -17.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.22%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $531.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.62. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.78% and -74.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.11M, and float is at 215.76M with Short Float at 5.40%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quinlan Steven J.,the company’sVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $11.63 per share for a total of $58150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32722.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BOEHM WILLIAM T (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $13.88 per share for $27770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23242.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Jones Douglas Edward (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $14.31 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 9,759 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -15.32% down over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 73.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.