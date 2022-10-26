New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is -29.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 10.20% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -15.65% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -41.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.56%.

The stock witnessed a 20.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $985.57M and $255.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.12. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.57% and -41.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.20M, and float is at 373.34M with Short Float at 2.90%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -38.05% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -64.51% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -52.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.