Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Is Down -46.99% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is -46.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $28.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOMD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $24.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.07% off the consensus price target high of $29.96 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.4% higher than the price target low of $18.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.46, the stock is -3.80% and -16.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -33.20% off its SMA200. NOMD registered -50.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.93%.

The stock witnessed a -13.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.63%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has around 8002 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.68% and -52.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 145.45M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 2.32% up over the past 12 months and Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) that is -50.42% lower over the same period.