On Holding AG (ONON) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is -52.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.44 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $18.13, the stock is 7.62% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 7.92% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. ONON registered -48.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.27%.

The stock witnessed a 9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.13%, and is 6.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $933.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.17. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.42% and -67.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year.

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.73M, and float is at 176.26M with Short Float at 9.75%.