Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Is Down -10.45% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is -10.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.52 and a high of $213.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $161.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.85% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.35% off the consensus price target high of $274.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.72% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.19, the stock is 1.45% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -5.28% off its SMA200. PANW registered 0.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.16%.

The stock witnessed a 1.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.29%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 12561 employees, a market worth around $48.66B and $5.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.85. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.27% and -22.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.21M, and float is at 294.00M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $166.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that Klarich Lee (EVP, Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 8,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $161.26 per share for $1.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Paul Josh D. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 735 shares at an average price of $170.07 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 33,657 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -4.61% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -9.96% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -44.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.