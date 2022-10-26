Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -19.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 7.06% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -20.42% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -25.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.43%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.45%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $732.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 673.00 and Fwd P/E is 134.60. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -41.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.97M, and float is at 191.40M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading -2.69% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -59.79% lower over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -5.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.