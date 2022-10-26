Positives for The New York Times Company (NYT) as stock gains in recent trading

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $56.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.16% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.29, the stock is -0.64% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. NYT registered -46.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.19%.

The stock witnessed a 4.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.28%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.81 and Fwd P/E is 27.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.18% and -47.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.64M, and float is at 162.53M with Short Float at 4.00%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A.,the company’sPRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $42.78 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Brayton Diane (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) sold a total of 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $41.44 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35339.0 shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 72,615 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.49% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.39% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.