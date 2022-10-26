Positives for XP Inc. (XP) as stock gains in recent trading

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -38.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $36.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $140.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.83% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 85.35% higher than the price target low of $121.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.76, the stock is -6.66% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -26.41% off its SMA200. XP registered -49.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.24%.

The stock witnessed a -0.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $9.21B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.45 and Fwd P/E is 2.22. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.56% and -51.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 384.27M with Short Float at 2.73%.