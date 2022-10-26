Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is -47.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.97 and a high of $16.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RKT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $6.83, the stock is 2.25% and -11.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 7.39% at the moment leaves the stock -27.06% off its SMA200. RKT registered -55.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.34%.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.88%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $13.33B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.44 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.41% and -59.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.70%).

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.70% this year.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.37M, and float is at 110.65M with Short Float at 28.24%.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Insider Activity

A total of 198 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 197 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Farner Jay,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farner Jay bought 32,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $6.23 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.89 million shares.

Rocket Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Rizik Matthew (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $6.23 per share for $21805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the RKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Rizik Matthew (Director) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $6.56 for $21648.0. The insider now directly holds 438,202 shares of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT).

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) that is trading -57.02% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -19.90% lower over the same period. Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is -16.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.