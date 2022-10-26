SAP SE (SAP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is -30.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.22 and a high of $149.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $91.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.31%.

Currently trading at $96.32, the stock is 13.11% and 12.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.39% off its SMA200. SAP registered -33.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.92%.

The stock witnessed a 20.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.49%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

SAP SE (SAP) has around 110409 employees, a market worth around $114.28B and $28.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.50 and Fwd P/E is 17.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.14% and -35.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year.

SAP SE (SAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.12%.

SAP SE (SAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -49.95% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -43.77% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -25.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.