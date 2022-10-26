SNDL Inc. (SNDL) on Track to Reach $5.08 in a Year

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -59.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.06% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 40.05% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 4.88% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 9.43% at the moment leaves the stock -42.46% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -65.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.66%.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $539.38M and $202.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.37% and -75.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.99M, and float is at 237.54M with Short Float at 8.42%.