SO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Southern Company (SO) Now

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.71 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $64.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.65% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.49% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.72, the stock is -0.74% and -10.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -8.53% off its SMA200. SO registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.88%.

The stock witnessed a -10.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.29%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $68.78B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.25% and -18.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.02%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E,the company’sPres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $64.52 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $79.47 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) disposed off 14,500 shares at an average price of $78.37 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 115,284 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.00% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -12.52% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 3.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.