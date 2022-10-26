StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -38.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $38.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $61.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.97% off the consensus price target high of $104.17 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 65.61% higher than the price target low of $30.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is -1.05% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.50% off its SMA200. STNE registered -72.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.37%.

The stock witnessed a 19.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.96%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.79. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.41% and -72.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 214.86M with Short Float at 9.55%.