Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Is Down -6.73% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -6.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 9.30% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -1.42% off its SMA200. SHO registered -10.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.25%.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.55%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $764.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 30.47. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.40% and -21.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.18M, and float is at 208.63M with Short Float at 6.92%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.63 per share for $95670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) acquired 1,765 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $19415.0. The insider now directly holds 350,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -3.68% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 6.95% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -4.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.