The RealReal Inc. (REAL) down -86.48% since start of the year

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -86.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $17.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.14% higher than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 10.37% and -18.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 19.85% at the moment leaves the stock -67.08% off its SMA200. REAL registered -87.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.46%.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.85%, and is 21.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.73% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 3355 employees, a market worth around $134.27M and $565.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.34% and -90.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.90M, and float is at 92.22M with Short Float at 12.28%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sahi Levesque Rati,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Sahi Levesque Rati sold 1,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $2160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Sahi Levesque Rati (President) sold a total of 14,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $2.32 per share for $32819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Sahi Levesque Rati (President) disposed off 11,655 shares at an average price of $2.47 for $28738.0. The insider now directly holds 681,989 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.36% down over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -44.89% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -54.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.