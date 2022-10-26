These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -37.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $17.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.4% lower than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.21, the stock is -2.66% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -26.07% off its SMA200. AU registered -32.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.31%.

The stock witnessed a 7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.16. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.64% and -51.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.56M with Short Float at 1.54%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 20.02% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -20.48% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -17.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.