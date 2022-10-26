These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is -73.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -24.81% and -43.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock -51.70% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -74.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.82%.

The stock witnessed a -35.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.21%, and is -11.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $204.59M and $235.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is -42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.91% and -81.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.32M, and float is at 41.72M with Short Float at 9.97%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARC Family Trust,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARC Family Trust sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $71740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.16 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $2.14 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.19 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 17,241,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading -1.90% down over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is -11.92% lower over the same period.