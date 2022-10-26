These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -70.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $6.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.65% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 6.01% and -18.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -55.62% off its SMA200. GCI registered -74.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.85%.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.32%, and is 16.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $215.42M and $3.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.60% and -75.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.13M, and float is at 134.71M with Short Float at 10.47%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reed Michael,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Louis John Jeffry (Director) sold a total of 7,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.64 per share for $27679.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Tarica Laurence (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 620,263 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).