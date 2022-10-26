These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Wipro Limited (WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -51.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.35% off the consensus price target high of $6.56 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -18.09% lower than the price target low of $3.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -0.24% and -5.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. WIT registered -49.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.96%.

The stock witnessed a -1.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.91%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 259179 employees, a market worth around $25.43B and $10.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.95 and Fwd P/E is 15.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.43% and -52.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 10 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.48B, and float is at 5.47B with Short Float at 0.29%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -21.27% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -9.96% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 9.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.