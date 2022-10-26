These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -58.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.53 and a high of $91.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $24.42, the stock is -0.21% and -23.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -54.53% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -51.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.57%.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.88%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $13.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.47 and Fwd P/E is 3.03. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.39% and -73.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.70%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 766.20% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.99M, and float is at 79.92M with Short Float at 15.52%.