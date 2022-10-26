Things appear to be looking up for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -35.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $141.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $63.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89%.

Currently trading at $65.69, the stock is 1.36% and -7.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -21.20% off its SMA200. BBY registered -45.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.24%.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.81%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $14.58B and $49.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.79 and Fwd P/E is 9.54. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.07% and -53.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.40M, and float is at 200.82M with Short Float at 4.66%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo,the company’sPresident, Best Buy Health. SEC filings show that Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo sold 28 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $64.58 per share for a total of $1808.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21412.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo (President, Best Buy Health) sold a total of 1,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $71.58 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21169.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Peterson Allison (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 126 shares at an average price of $71.58 for $9019.0. The insider now directly holds 39,066 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.49% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -27.36% lower over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -21.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.