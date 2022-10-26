Twilio Inc. (TWLO) down -70.91% since start of the year

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is -70.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.10 and a high of $363.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $74.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6%.

Currently trading at $76.61, the stock is 7.39% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -34.81% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -78.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.18%.

The stock witnessed a 11.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is 7.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8510 employees, a market worth around $13.18B and $3.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 324.62. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.37% and -78.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.35M, and float is at 171.98M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manor Eyal,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Manor Eyal sold 397 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $66.27 per share for a total of $26309.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $75.66 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79852.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,566 shares at an average price of $72.02 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 81,504 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -43.43% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 0.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.