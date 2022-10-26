Volta Inc. (VLTA) – The 47.0% Upside Potential Remains

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -85.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -7.16% and -40.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 9.79% at the moment leaves the stock -61.85% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -84.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.04%.

The stock witnessed a -33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.65%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $171.23M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.77% and -91.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 14.34%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.