What should you know before buying stock in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.68% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.41% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is 0.53% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. CNP registered 3.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.63%.

The stock witnessed a -9.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 9418 employees, a market worth around $17.14B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.51. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.00M, and float is at 628.71M with Short Float at 2.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smitherman Barry T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T sold 16,347 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $31.23 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12529.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Smitherman Barry T (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $28.67 per share for $57340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23747.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Smitherman Barry T (Director) disposed off 16,910 shares at an average price of $26.50 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 25,747 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 2.64% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 12.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.