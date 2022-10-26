What should you know before buying stock in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -19.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.85 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.32% lower than the price target low of $2.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 8.36% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -2.60% off its SMA200. CRON registered -43.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.25%.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.06%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $129.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.57% and -53.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 376.03M, and float is at 198.65M with Short Float at 6.58%.