What should you know before buying stock in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $40.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.81% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.41, the stock is 12.57% and 14.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 26.05% off its SMA200. DV registered -14.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.64%.

The stock witnessed a 20.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.10%, and is 8.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $395.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.57 and Fwd P/E is 93.20. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.40% and -23.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.61M, and float is at 162.92M with Short Float at 2.10%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddleman Julie,the company’sGlobal Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $29.15 per share for a total of $8745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $27.58 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51335.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $26.43 for $42467.0. The insider now directly holds 51,335 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).