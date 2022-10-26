What should you know before buying stock in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is -72.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $8.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -11.04% and -33.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -55.85% off its SMA200. VXRT registered -75.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.91%.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.26%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $207.37M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -79.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.80%).

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.43M, and float is at 125.41M with Short Float at 20.34%.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ahmad Fuad,the company’sInterim CFO. SEC filings show that Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $16100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Yedid Robert A. (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $6.01 per share for $9015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Echerd Margaret (SVP, Principal Accntng Officer) disposed off 3,602 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $28816.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT).