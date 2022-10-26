Why ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.02 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.01% higher than the price target low of $8.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is -6.74% and -16.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -21.45% off its SMA200. RNW registered -35.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.14%.

The stock witnessed a -10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.11%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $59.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.73. Distance from 52-week low is 9.16% and -49.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.40% this year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.08M, and float is at 91.05M with Short Float at 3.52%.