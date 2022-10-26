Why should you keep an eye on ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)?

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -15.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $22.47, the stock is 19.25% and 25.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 20.58% off its SMA200. FORG registered -25.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.64%.

The stock witnessed a 56.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $187.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.23% and -34.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.30% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.44M, and float is at 7.66M with Short Float at 22.95%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barker Peter M,the company’sChief Product Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Barker Peter M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $16.75 per share for a total of $33500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $25.91 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, GravityRock A.S. (10% Owner) disposed off 92,633 shares at an average price of $26.34 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,275,000 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -18.65% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -11.88% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -25.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.