Why should you keep an eye on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -28.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

Currently trading at $34.74, the stock is 7.25% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -8.82% off its SMA200. STM registered -21.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.55%.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $31.19B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.54% and -33.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 946.80M, and float is at 656.36M with Short Float at 0.96%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -42.76% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -26.69% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -18.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.