Why Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -96.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $9.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -36.77% and -69.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -85.41% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -94.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.28%.

The stock witnessed a -56.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.41%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.65M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.28% and -98.53% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.80% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.69M, and float is at 32.98M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.