Will Aramark (ARMK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -4.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $39.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $35.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.89% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.06% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.04, the stock is 4.13% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 0.66% off its SMA200. ARMK registered -4.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.01%.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.28%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 248300 employees, a market worth around $8.81B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.99 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.92% and -12.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.56M, and float is at 255.65M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 32 times.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading -4.25% down over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is -15.30% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -30.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.