Will Azul S.A. (AZUL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -34.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $17.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $64.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.17% off the consensus price target high of $97.50 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 47.82% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is -7.99% and -10.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -6.62% at the moment leaves the stock -24.44% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -46.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.45%, and is -10.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13193 employees, a market worth around $919.89M and $2.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.57% and -50.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 111.87M with Short Float at 11.02%.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is trading -25.69% down over the past 12 months.