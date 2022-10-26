Will Rumble Inc. (RUM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is -21.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.48, the stock is -20.38% and -24.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 18.44% at the moment leaves the stock -25.08% off its SMA200. RUM registered -13.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.89%.

The stock witnessed a -30.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.45%, and is -7.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.22% over the week and 10.37% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.54% and -54.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -968.50% this year.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.23M, and float is at 187.44M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rumble Inc. (RUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.