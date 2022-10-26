Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is -7.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.89 and a high of $77.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $62.40, the stock is 0.10% and -10.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.72% off its SMA200. XEL registered -3.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.96%.

The stock witnessed a -10.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.17%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11321 employees, a market worth around $33.47B and $14.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.69% and -19.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.00M, and float is at 545.86M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Kim,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Williams Kim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $76.21 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99993.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Carter Brett C (EVP, Group President Utilitie) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $74.66 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23617.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext.) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $73.58 for $73584.0. The insider now directly holds 29,174 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.00% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.63% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -12.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.