Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Is Down -27.24% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -27.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 6.50% and -5.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -57.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.40%.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.21%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $212.36M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.43% and -62.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 979.90M, and float is at 965.42M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.