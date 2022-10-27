360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -54.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $28.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $148.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.01% off the consensus price target high of $259.87 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 90.84% higher than the price target low of $113.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.38, the stock is -22.00% and -25.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -33.78% off its SMA200. QFIN registered -53.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.48%.

The stock witnessed a -18.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.91%, and is -16.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 2129 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.38 and Fwd P/E is 0.31. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.61% and -63.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.40%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.81M, and float is at 116.96M with Short Float at 2.05%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -75.25% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -86.46% lower over the same period.